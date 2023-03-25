Free Covid-19 boosters at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso’s Bunny Hop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Easter bunny, face painting, perforances, and free Covid-19 boosters. These were some of the things offered at Saturday's Biggest Bunny Hop on the Border at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

With Easter coming up and the third anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic upon us, Horizon Group Properties along with the American Heart Association and Immunize El Paso want to stress that vaccines and boosters are still available, and something they say is important.

"The process continues to vaccinate. We still haven’t stopped. Right now we have the last vaccine, the bivalent vaccine against COVID and Omicron and so we are continuing the process, but we haven’t stopped. We are still in the battle against COVID," said Mara Fullerton of Immunize El Paso.

Organizers say big events like this are a reminder to remain vigilant of your health.

"Just do what's best for their body, and if you would like to continue to return to some bit of normalcy, you have to do this stuff to keep yourself healthy," said David Gest of Horizon Group Properties.