Published 7:49 PM

Private schools in El Paso react to Monday’s Nashville shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After the news six people lost their lives in a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, local private schools say they were saddened about the tragic shooting.

The Northeast Christian Academy teaches kids from three to twelve years old, it has been open for over 45 years.

ABC-7 spoke with the academy's principal, Pastor Fadi Carlos who said his job is to make sure his children, his students, and his staff are safe.

He also mentioned he was heartbroken when he saw videos of kids walking out of the school in Nashville. The academy has its own precautions, the only way to access the school is through the front door which has an access code.

Visitors need to ring the doorbell and sing-in through the ring camera.

"We actually have the benefit of having a parent here and husband of one of our teachers who's a Homeland Security federal officer," Pastor Carlos mentioned.

"Through his own knowledge and understanding and training trained our teachers to be prepared for that circumstance," he added.

Heriberto Perez

