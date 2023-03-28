El Paso City Council to discuss guidelines for recruiting new City Manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – El Paso City Council will receive a Tuesday presentation on guidelines for recruiting a new city manager from the Texas City Management Association.

Council will also look to take action regarding a solicitation for recruiting firms to conduct a national search for the hiring of a permanent City Manager.

The City Council, by a majority vote, will appoint a City Manager and fix Manager's compensation.

The manager does not need to be a resident of the City at the time of appointment but shall establish residence in the City within sixty days after the date of appointment.

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez was previously appointed following a national search in 2014.