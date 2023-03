LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Las Cruces today for several events. The meetings include a regional meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Binational Bridges and Border Crossings Group.

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.