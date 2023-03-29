New Mexico to commemorate 1-year anniversary of legal cannabis in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico is celebrating its first year of sales from adult-use cannabis.

Linda Trujillo of the state's Regulation and Licensing Department said as of February 28th, the state had over $440- million dollars in sales, which translates to about 9-million transactions. ABC-7 is working on getting the state's revenue for taxes.

Trujillo said she would like to see some of the revenue go towards education, mental health, and food security in the state.