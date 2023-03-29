Skip to Content
Published 12:04 PM

New Mexico to commemorate 1-year anniversary of legal cannabis in the state

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico is celebrating its first year of sales from adult-use cannabis.

Linda Trujillo of the state's Regulation and Licensing Department said as of February 28th, the state had over $440- million dollars in sales, which translates to about 9-million transactions. ABC-7 is working on getting the state's revenue for taxes.

Trujillo said she would like to see some of the revenue go towards education, mental health, and food security in the state.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

