Local wrestler reported missing in San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso mother is in search of answers following the disappearance of her daughter during a trip to San Antonio.

No one has heard from 30-year-old Lynnette Martinez in the last five days.

The mother of three is well-known in the El Paso wrestling community where she goes by her in-ring name, She Hulk.

Martinez's mother, Rosie Galvan says her daughter traveled to San Antonio Friday to attend a UFC event.

She was staying at the home of a close friend during her visit, and planned to return to El Paso Sunday.

The friend says Martinez was going to meet with an unknown man who promised to introduce her to people associated with UFC.

Martinez left her friend's house early Saturday morning to meet with the man and never returned.

Her friend says the last time Martinez made contact was Saturday night.

Martinez told the friend that the group she was with was going to take her back to the friend's house, but Martinez never showed up.

The friend filed a missing persons report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the friend says she received a call from Martinez's cellphone.

The voice of an unknown man was on the other end, and he quickly hung up the phone and turned it off.

Authorities traced the call to Austin, TX, and notified Austin police.

A search of where the call originated from yielded no additional clues, and it was another dead end for Galvan who just wants her daughter to come home.

Martinez has three young children.

"Her children are starting to ask for her now," Galvan said. " I need anybody that can help us to come forward with anything. My family and my children, we're living our worst nightmare right now. Me as a mother, I'm living my worst nightmare. If there's anyway that she comes across this, I just want you to know Lynnette that we are fighting for you, and we're looking for you, and we're not going to stop until we find you."