Advocates to hold protest and vigil after migrants killed in Juarez fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Border Network for Human Rights will host the "You Are Not Alone" vigil and protest Friday at Noon.

Monday night, 38 migrants died after a fire started inside a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez. Dozens of migrants were also injured.

Immigrant advocates said they would remember the lives lost during the tragic incident and protest immigration policies.

The executive director of BNHR, Fernando Garcia, said, "We are appalled and deeply concerned about the conditions that lead to the loss of lives at the INM in Juarez."

Advocates will call on the Mexican government, the Congress of Mexico and the Lopez Obrador Administration to address the ongoing situation.

"With Title 42 set to expire soon, the BNHR calls on the Biden Administration to urgently build a welcoming infrastructure at the border to avoid similar cruel events from happening," Garcia said.