Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:26 PM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg to visit Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Las Cruces to provide an update on the historic infrastructure law and its impact on safety in New Mexico communities.

Contact: pressoffice@dot.gov **MEDIA ADVISORY** U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Travel to New Mexico WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Albuquerque, NM area and the Las Cruces, NM area to highlight progress on how the historic infrastructure law is making safety investments in communities across the country to reduce traffic fatalities, and how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in communities that have previously been left behind. Additional details to follow. ### 

This email was sent to newstips@koat.com
USDOT, 1200 NEW JERSEY AVENUE, SE, Washington, DC 20590, United States
Unsubscribe

Article Topic Follows: News

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content