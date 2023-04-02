Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg to visit Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Las Cruces to provide an update on the historic infrastructure law and its impact on safety in New Mexico communities.

Contact: pressoffice@dot.gov **MEDIA ADVISORY** U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Travel to New Mexico WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Albuquerque, NM area and the Las Cruces, NM area to highlight progress on how the historic infrastructure law is making safety investments in communities across the country to reduce traffic fatalities, and how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in communities that have previously been left behind. Additional details to follow. ###

This email was sent to newstips@koat.com

USDOT, 1200 NEW JERSEY AVENUE, SE, Washington, DC 20590, United States

Unsubscribe