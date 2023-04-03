EPISD celebrates completion of Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is celebrating the completion of Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School - named after the 1966 Texas Western College men's basketball team's point guard.

Hill was a part of a team coached by Hall of Famer Don Haskins at Texas Western, now UTEP, that made history in starting five Black players in the national championship game in 1966. The team defeated the University of Kentucky, as portrayed in the film 'Glory Road.'

The campus is $32 million with diverse learning spaces for students.

“The Northeast community has yet another excellent option for sending their children to school through El Paso ISD,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “Having a top-notch learning environment where students are inspired to thrive is critical to a student’s success. The namesake of a national champion will serve as a good reminder to our students that they, too, can dream and win big.”