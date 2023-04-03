Skip to Content
Venezuelan migrant injured in Juarez fire recovering in El Paso hospital

Crews on the scene of a fire at the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juarez
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Diario de Juárez, one Venezuelan migrant who was injured in the Juarez fire is recovering in an El Paso hospital.

The fire broke out last Monday night at the National Institute of Migration in Ciudad Juarez.

A total of 38 migrants were killed in the fire, and dozens more were injured.

The Venezuelan migrant told the Mexican news outlet, he was able to save himself from the flames after covering his face with a sweater.

According to the newspaper, the migrant was transported to the El Paso hospital over the weekend with the help of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

