What Americans think of a TikTok ban

A new Pew Research Center survey shows half of Americans support a US government ban on TikTok, while 22% oppose the idea and more than a quarter are unsure.

The survey results were collected in the days before and after TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress on March 23rd.

As you might imagine, the younger you are, the more likely you are to oppose a ban, (46% of respondents aged 18-29) than among older ones (15% of those aged 50-64 and just 4% of those 65 or older oppose it). That makes sense given how popular the video sharing app is with teens and young adults,

People who know about TikTok's connection to China are more likely to support a ban.

The survey found 64% of Americans are aware of TikTok’s China connection.