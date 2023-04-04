Female security guard in Juarez saved 15 female migrants in last Monday’s fire
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Last week, a female security guard that was inside the National Institute of Migration saved 15 female migrants who were locked inside a cell.
The fire left 40 migrants dead, but that could have had more deaths or injuries if it weren't for Angelica.
She asked for the cell key from a coworker who would not be able to respond as quickly; Angelica was able to unlock the cell and release the 15 female migrants.
On Tuesday, the five people accused in last Monday's tragedy will appear in a hearing. Three National Institute of Migration employees, one guard, and one Venezuelan migrant are accused of setting this fire.