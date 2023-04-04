Skip to Content
Jackie Arroyo Butler announces candidacy for El Paso County Commissioner of Precinct One

Jackie Arroyo Butler

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jackie Arroyo Butler announced her candidacy for El Paso County Commissioner of Precinct One Tuesday.

If elected, Arroyo Butler would be the first County Commissioner from the Montana Vista community. She currently serves as Senior Policy Advisory to Precinct One County Commissioner Carlos Leon, who recently announced he will not be seeking reelection.

“My family and my heart are in east El Paso. I’ve seen first-hand how quickly this area of El Paso is growing and the challenges that come with it. Growing up, and now raising a family with my husband Larry, within the unincorporated areas of the County, I have a first-hand appreciation for everything the County does to support all residents within our community,” said Arroyo Butler.

