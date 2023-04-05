Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

Migrant advocates in Juarez remember migrants who died with a candle memorial

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrant advocates in Juarez continue to ask for justice after more than a week since the fire at the National Institute of Migration.

In a small remembrance, advocates and migrants in Juarez wrote the names of each of the 40 victims on candles in front of the detention center.

They also wrote their names in the street in front of the same building.

Other migrant advocates are now asking the Mexican government to demolish the detention center's building and make it a memorial for the migrants.

Five immigration staff members were charged with homicide and bodily injury in connection to the fire.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content