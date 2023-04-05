Migrant advocates in Juarez remember migrants who died with a candle memorial

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrant advocates in Juarez continue to ask for justice after more than a week since the fire at the National Institute of Migration.

In a small remembrance, advocates and migrants in Juarez wrote the names of each of the 40 victims on candles in front of the detention center.

They also wrote their names in the street in front of the same building.

Other migrant advocates are now asking the Mexican government to demolish the detention center's building and make it a memorial for the migrants.

Five immigration staff members were charged with homicide and bodily injury in connection to the fire.