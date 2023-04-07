Barbershop in Juarez gives migrants job opportunities

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A barbershop in Juarez has given a new opportunity for migrants staying in Juarez waiting for their migration procedures.

"The Barbereiton" is a Juarez business with Venezuelan migrants doing haircuts and other services.

The business is owned by a Juarez resident who has given them a chance to have an official job in Mexico.

In the last months, Juarez authorities have asked migrants to have their permits to stay in Mexico and have also told them there are plenty of jobs in Juarez while they wait to cross.