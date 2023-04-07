Do-Gooder: Retired soldier gives back to the El Paso community through art

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA)- If you ask the students at Revelation Christian Academy in west El Paso how they describe their art teacher, they say, "Mrs. Lackie is the most creative person I know."

I sat down with the students at the Christian school to understand how Mrs. Lackie encourages them to express themselves while showing their creativity.

One of the 5th-grade students explained, "We make art, we paint vehicles, and we learn about the people that can't walk." The students said Mrs. Lackie teaches them about disabled veterans and wounded warriors.

This topic hits close to home because she served in the military—she was diagnosed with PTSD after serving a tour in Iraq. Once diagnosed, her therapist encouraged her to express her feelings through her paintings. Lackie always found joy in painting designs, graphics, arts, and crafts. She explained, "Art brings happiness, love, and joy. You can color a picture and make someone's day brighter".

Bethany Lackie is one of the masterminds behind Revelations Christian Academy. It came to life during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lackie, her husband, and a group of parents rallied to provide a better education and instill Christian values in their kids. "I wanted to be an example for myself, my daughter, and these children," Lackie said.

Carina Vega, a teacher at Revelation Christian Academy, says, "She's kind-hearted, an inspiration to myself to the school and the kids; they all love her, and she's very special to us."

Not only does she teach the importance of art expression and giving back to the community, but she also fosters animals through the El Paso Humane Society.

"It's a double win; we love on the puppies and give them love and nurturing. I also incorporate our students. They've named them; it's a win-win learning situation."

The students, teachers, and parents love her compassion. Lackie explains, "I don't have much, but what I have, I will give." Lackie says art saved her life. She wants students to identify with their emotions and learn to express that through colors.

If you know someone doing great things in the El Paso Community, like Bethany Lackie, you can nominate them here at El Paso Community Foundation (epcf.org).