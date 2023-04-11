ACLU calls for transparency in Border Patrol shooting investigation near Las Cruces, NM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Mexico is demanding transparency and an impartial investigation following a fatal shooting involving Border Patrol agents near Las Cruces, New Mexico. A U.S. citizen was killed during the incident on April 2 after allegedly attempting to circumvent a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-10.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the pursuit began when the suspect drove through the checkpoint in a Nissan Rogue. The chase continued for nearly an hour and spanned approximately 23 miles. After agents used a vehicle immobilization device to stop the vehicle, the suspect exited and continued the chase on foot, armed with a wooden club.

The press release states that the suspect struck one agent with the club, prompting three agents to fire 16 rounds at him, resulting in his death at the scene. The CBP has not indicated whether the suspect was wanted for any criminal or immigration-related offenses other than evading the checkpoint.

The CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility is currently investigating the incident, and the agents involved have been placed on administrative leave. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General has also been informed of the case. CBP has committed to releasing the body-worn camera footage as soon as possible without hindering the ongoing investigation.

ACLU of New Mexico Senior Staff Attorney Rebecca Sheff called for transparency in the investigation, stating, "It is critical that CBP provide the utmost transparency into the circumstances of this tragic death in New Mexico. That includes following through on promptly releasing body cam footage to allow the public to see for themselves the events leading up to this shooting."

Sheff also emphasized the need for accountability if agent misconduct is uncovered during the investigation. She asserted that both the victim and the people of New Mexico deserve transparent, accountable law enforcement.