Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy holds ‘Disney’s Aladdin JR’ play

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For their first major production, Socorro ISD's Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy, presents ‘Disney’s Aladdin JR.'

According to the academy, students from Pre-K through 8th grade will get a chance to put on a performance for the community.

The next show is taking place Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Its taking place at Socorro High School theater, located at 10150 Alameda Ave.

The Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy opened in July 2023, allowing students to learn specialized instruction in dance, music, visual and theatre arts.

"To see you know, from five year old's, all the way to like 14, blossom and grow as performers, and to know that, that is an actual path that they can take in life, it's beyond words," said Theater Director Michelle Gandara.

Student say it's hard work, but it's helped them discover a passion they didn't know they had.

"We get a second family doing this show, I feel like we all love each other now because we've been together for so many hours, and so many days," said Jaziel Cabriales, student.

Tickets may be purchased online at TicketLeap.com.