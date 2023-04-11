UTEP Liberal Arts building closure extended another week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP announced the Liberal Arts Building will remain closed for another week.

A water leak led the University to close the building over the weekend. UTEP initially said the repairs were expected to be completed by Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, UTEP announced the water leak caused extensive repairs and way the building will continue to be closed through April 18.

According to UTEP Electrical crews are working to repair electrical systems damaged by the water leak. Once the electrical systems are up and running, UTEP will test all the building systems, including HVAC, fire alarms and IT, to ensure all are operating properly prior to the building reopening.

The university said students with classes in the building should contact their faculty to find out if their classes will be held online or moved to another location.