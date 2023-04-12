Doña Ana residents opposed to proposed park along Rio Grande near Shalem Colony Bridge

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- "We're being ignored." Carol Edmonds lives on Paradise Lane in Doña Ana, New Mexico, right next to the banks of the Rio Grande.

She says a new proposal from the county for a park next to the river would disrupt life for her and her neighbors.

"Right now, it's pretty quiet, but it has been a big party spot with people spending all day playing loud music, bringing their karaoke machine screaming into the machine with an amplifier, building fires, drinking, yelling, screaming, loud music, shooting," says Edmonds.

She even says bullets have come right into their backyard from people shooting in the area.

"One of the biggest things that we're upset about is that not only do we not want this park because it's going to negatively affect our quality of life, but that we weren't even contacted by the county," says Edmonds.

The new park would include camping spots, and would be under the jurisdiction of the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

The county currently does not own the land; it is owned by the US International Boundary and Water Commission and would have to grant approval to the county for construction.

Edmonds says she has organized a petition with over 160 signatures to be sent to the US International Boundary and Water Commission, as they take residential input into consideration before selling the land to the county.

"I'm just... just really disappointed. Really disappointed. And I'm angry. This is a very emotional issue. These are our houses. This is our home. This is where we live, and the noise level that this would bring means I can't even open my windows on a nice night," adds Edmonds.