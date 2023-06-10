Mother of deputy who was run over by a car speaks out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday, ABC-7 spoke exclusively with the mother of a Culberson County Sheriff's Office deputy who was run over by a car in Horizon City last month.

On May 31, Deputy Eddie Tibuni was run over by a car while working off-duty at a construction site at the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses.

Officials with the Horizon City Police Department said 75-year-old Martin Arambula Vargas hit Tibuni with his car. They said emergency crews rushed Vargas to the hospital, where he later died.

Tibuni's mother, Patricia Martinez, told ABC-7 that he has already undergone two surgeries including one major surgery the day of the crash, and will have to have at least one - if not two - more surgeries.

"Seeing him like this now is very hard for me," Martinez said, in tears. "I mean, you're not used to seeing your kids in the hospital, especially an officer that is working off duty or even at his job in Culberson."

A fundraiser car show is being held on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 Horizon Crossing St. in Horizon City. General Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for kids. Martinez said the profits will go to her son's medical expenses.