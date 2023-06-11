El Paso police seek help with murder investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public's help in solving a murder that happened in April.

Police said that they responded to a vehicle that crashed into a yard on the 5900 block of Ameen Avenue in northeast El Paso on April 29. They said an investigation revealed the driver, 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil, had gunshot wounds. Mergil was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

"It is believed that the victim had met with somebody at the 6100 block of Ameen near the U-Haul storage facility," said Sergeant Javier Sambrano with the El Paso Police Department.

Mergil leaves behind a wife and young child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).