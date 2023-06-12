Skip to Content
El Paso County Commissioners to vote on the issuance of Revenue Bonds to finance acquisition of former Legent Hospital facility

Published 11:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to issue $55,000,000 in Revenue Bonds, to finance the acquisition, renovation, and improvement of the former Legent Hospital facility.

Back in March, commissioners approved a proposal allowing the El Paso County Hospital District to buy the structure at 1416 George Dieter Driver for UMC’s use.

The plan is for the new hospital space to house half a dozen operating rooms and 40 private beds.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

