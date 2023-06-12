Halsey and Suga of BTS Drop ‘Diablo IV’ Track ‘Lilith’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Halsey has teamed up with BTS‘ Suga for the official anthem for Diablo IV. The duo have released the official music video along with the track.

‘Lilith' is set in the world of the Diablo series. It follows Halsey as she faces a dark force in an eerie-looking chapel, before she turns into the titular Lilith at the end.

The dark, gloomy song originally appeared on Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Now with the BTS star, this version adds a new verse and a fresh shadowy feeling to the song. Suga’s much-anticipated arrival in the music video sees the BTS singer appear halfway through the song to take over the vocals.

Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment, added: “This anthem for Diablo IV is a beautiful culmination of Halsey and Suga’s passion for the world of Diablo and what it represents. Their re-interpretation of Halsey’s ‘Lilith’ from all angles – as a sound, as a piece of art, as a narrative – takes you right into the desperate world of Sanctuary and the resolute spirit it takes to fight your demons, whatever form they may take.”

Diablo IV was released on June 6.