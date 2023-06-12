Man and woman found dead following murder-suicide in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A murder-suicide is being investigated by El Paso Police in Northeast El Paso.

Police were called out to the scene at the 9800 block of Sidewinder Sunday after a family member said they were worried because they had not heard from the victim in three days.

Through their investigation, police said they found that 58-year-old Eric Sheeran had shot and killed 56-year-old Deborah Sheeran before taking his own life.

During the investigation, officers also found an object that resembled a grenade, according to El Paso Police.

The investigation revealed the object was not an explosive, but the El Paso Bomb Squad was called out to the scene as a precaution.