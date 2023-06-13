El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Pat O’Neill

EL PASO, Texas - On June 28, Pat O'Neill will be inducted into the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

O'Neill has pretty much done it all in the world of athletics.

From being an athlete himself, to coaching, and then getting into adminstration.

O'Neill graduated from UTEP where he was a member of the football team.

He then got into coaching high school football.

O'Neill was the head football coach at Hanks High School in the mid 80’s.

He led the Knights to two district titles during his 5 years at Hanks.

After O'Neill took a step back from coaching, his career led him into administration.

He was a well respected and long time administrator in the Clint, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts.

It was during his time as Athletic Director at Ysleta I.S.D., that O'Neill oversaw bond projects that brought massive improvements to YISD athletic facitilties.

From new gyms at Eastwood and Bel Air High Schools, new football field turf, new field houses, and new video scoreboards at all of the district's seven high schools.

O'Neill was nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame under the administrator category.

The El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 28.

The event will be livestreamed at kvia.com.