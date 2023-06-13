Las Cruces investigators ask for help identifying alleged hit-and-run driver

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are trying to find the person who allegedly hit and injured a man with a car. Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

The crash happened June 10 just after 10 p.m. on the northbound lanes of South Telshor Boulevard. Police arrived on scene to find a 19-year-old man who had been hit by a car. He was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso. He remains in critical condition, according to Las Cruces police.

Investigators are looking for a white four-door sedan with a black front bumper. The front-end and hood were damaged in the collision. Police say that the driver did not stop to help the injured man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.