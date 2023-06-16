Las Cruces police chief retiring

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez is retiring at the end of the month.

Dominguez became chief in November of 2020 after former Chief Patrick Gallagher retired. Before that, Dominguez served as Chief of Field Operations for two years and Deputy Chief of Investigations and Administrative Support Services for another two years. A Silver City native, Dominguez moved to Las Cruces in 1985, according to the City of Las Cruces.

Dominguez led the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and increased the number of officers. Just from July 2022 to June 2023, the city says Chief Dominguez increased the number of sworn personnel form 160 to 201. Even after his departure, the city says programs Dominguez has already put in place are expected to increase the number of officers to 220. Dominguez is also credited with starting the LCPD Cares philosophy, improving the way officers interact with the community.

“I would like to thank Las Cruces City Councilors, administrators and employees from other departments who have always been supportive of LCPD and have helped make my job easier,” said Dominguez. “Above all, I would like to thank our Las Cruces police officers, sergeants, lieutenants, administrative staff and our civilian employees who give 100 percent every day to help keep our community safe.”

The City of Las Cruces says it expects to name an interim chief soon. It will conduct a nationwide search for the next chief after that.