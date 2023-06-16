Man found guilty of conspiring to murder known Las Cruces drug dealer

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A jury found 25-year-old Angel Rosales guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery Friday.

The verdict is connected to the 2020 murder of Justin Clark. Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies were called out to the 5400 block of Shenandoah Trail on December 15. They found Clark with several gunshot wounds. His wife told deputies that Clark went outside their home to start his truck when she heard several gunshots. Justin came to the door and told his wife he had been shot. Clark died soon after.

Soon after, investigators discovered a SUV and another car that witnesses said frequently visited the house when the drivers bought drugs from Clark. Deputies found the other car and tried to stop it, but the car sped up to avoid the deputies. When it was finally stopped, deputies found Rosales and anther person inside. Investigators found a gun and ammunition in the car.

The court still needs to sentence Rosales. He faces up to 27 years in prison.