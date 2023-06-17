First Impressions Charity car show raising funds for children centers Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The inaugural First Impressions Charity car show is taking place Saturday, June 11.

Funds raised from the car show will go to helping children suffering from poverty, neglect, and abuse.

It takes place at 8500 Dyer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a full-sized backpack for donation for a chance to win big prizes.

It is hosted by the Terry's heart foundation, non-profit on a mission to help children in difficult situations.