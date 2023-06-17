Skip to Content
News

First Impressions Charity car show raising funds for children centers Saturday

By
New
Published 9:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The inaugural First Impressions Charity car show is taking place Saturday, June 11.

Funds raised from the car show will go to helping children suffering from poverty, neglect, and abuse.

It takes place at 8500 Dyer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a full-sized backpack for donation for a chance to win big prizes. 

It is hosted by the Terry's heart foundation,  non-profit on a mission to help children in difficult situations. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content