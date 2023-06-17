Skip to Content
Las Cruces Kids Expo 2023 taking place Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Parks and Recreation Department will host their “Kids Expo 2023" Saturday.

It is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Plaza De Las Cruces, located at 101 N. Main St.

The event is free to the public.

It celebrates the summer with games, contests, giveaways, vendors, and music.

At the event attendees can also gather information about extracurricular activities and services that are available for youth in the Las Cruces area.

