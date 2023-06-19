Be Mindful: Elder mental health struggles can lead to suicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and for many older people, positive mental health can be a challenge.

As people age, their friend group and options to meet new people can dwindle. The result can be a small world -- trapped in the walls of their house, with little outside contact.

That isolation, whether on purpose or accident, can lead to neglect and abuse of seniors. At the same time, elders can get very inwardly judgmental -- and start neglecting their own care.

According to the National Council on Aging, 18% of suicides nationwide are older adults. In 2020, 9,100 suicides were seniors over 65. One in four seniors succeed in a suicide attempt, and if they do survive, they are less likely to fully recover than a younger adult.

Experts believe there are many potential causes for suicide. It could stem from the loss of a partner or child, chronic pain, or mental deterioration due to diseases like Alzheimer's.

Two other big factors in senior suicides are loss of self-sufficiency in their everyday life, and financial struggles. These can accelerate senior's interest in suicide or death, according to the NCOA.

In 2019, NCOA found that men over 65 faced a very high rate of suicide, compared to other demographic groups.

Senior suicide researchers have identified some warning signs of suicidal behavior in seniors. They say neglecting self-care, preoccupation with death, and avoiding going out or seeing people can all be warning signs.

Experts with Texas Adult Services say that supporting seniors who are experiencing dark thoughts can start with a conversation. Asking directly about their feelings, checking in with them regularly, and connecting them with others are key ways to improve -- and maintain -- good mental spaces.

Dialing 988 connects people with trained counsellors ready to deal with the suicidal challenges of seniors -- or people of any age. You can call the number, or text, either way, help is on the other end of the line.

Avery Martinez is the Be Mindful Reporter for ABC-7, supported in part by Report for America. RFA helps provide reporters for under-covered topics across the country.