Skip to Content
News

Borderland residents bracing for hot temperatures as week progresses

Pixabay
By
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - People living along the borderland will be seeing temperatures in the triple digits as the week progresses.

According to KVIA Meteorologist Nichole Gomez, temperatures will be in the 100s all week, reaching a peak of 108 degrees Fahrenheit this coming Sunday.

Many residents will be reaching for the County's cool zones to stay cool, while others will be using those sunshades to keep their vehicles cool. But do they actually work?

ABC-7 will be putting them to the test to see if they do in fact help drop the interior temperature in a vehicle.

We will have details in our newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content