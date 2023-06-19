Borderland residents bracing for hot temperatures as week progresses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - People living along the borderland will be seeing temperatures in the triple digits as the week progresses.

According to KVIA Meteorologist Nichole Gomez, temperatures will be in the 100s all week, reaching a peak of 108 degrees Fahrenheit this coming Sunday.

Many residents will be reaching for the County's cool zones to stay cool, while others will be using those sunshades to keep their vehicles cool. But do they actually work?

ABC-7 will be putting them to the test to see if they do in fact help drop the interior temperature in a vehicle.

We will have details in our newscasts.