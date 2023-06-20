Speeding sports car hits, kills man and dog, El Paso police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7, Cody Reid Lesher is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after police say he drove his Maserati into a gas meter, then rolled over, hitting Alfredo Dominguez. The victim was walking his dog at the time of the crash. Both Dominguez and the dog were killed. This happened June 16 on the 4600 block of Emory Road in the Upper Valley.

Police say Lesher tried to run away from the scene. They say officers caught him and took him to the hospital because his forehead had been injured in the crash. While at the hospital, officers smelled alcohol and heard that Lesher's speech was slurred, ultimately deciding that Lesher was likely intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Witnesses report seeing Lesher's Maserati travelling about 100 miles per hour through a 30 miles per hour speed zone. Lesher reportedly told officers while at the hospital that he left a bar or restaurant on Doniphan shortly before the crash. He allegedly told officers he had one mixed drink at the bar or restaurant.

According to court documents, Lesher received a separate drunk driving charge in March of 2023. ABC-7 also obtained a document showing the Carlsbad, New Mexico native had his license revoked on June 9.