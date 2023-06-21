ABC-7 First Alert: Las Cruces opens cooling stations

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- With the continuation of our ABC-7 First Alert and triple digits on the horizon through the end of the week, the City of Las Cruces is activating its six cooling stations.

These locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.

Henry R. Benavidez Community Center,1045 McClure Road

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.

Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

These locations will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.

"Residents are reminded to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives, neighbors, and pets," a city spokesperson reminds everyone. "Also, extra precautions should be taken if they plan to work or spend time outside. When possible, strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening hours."