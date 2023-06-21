Community meeting addressing safety concerns on Emory Road

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some residents of Emory Road are disappointed after a community meeting to address safety concerns in their neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after a 35-year-old man was hit by an alleged drunk driver Friday while walking his dogs along Emory Rd., both Alfredo Dominguez and his dog, Lyra, died.

ABC-7 has been reporting that Dominguez's neighbors said that they've been advocating for speed bumps on the road for around 20 years.

During Wednesday's meeting, City Representative for District 1 Brian Kennedy said he can't apologize for things not having been done in the past - before he took office - but could move forward towards solutions.

Residents of Emory Road were given a presentation about the history of what has been done in the past, and what is being done now.

ABC-7 will bring your more details on the meeting tonight on ABC-7 at 10 as well as online.