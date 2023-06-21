New details on officer-involved shooting on the East Mesa

Update: Officials say the shooting on the East Mesa Wednesday morning was officer-involved. The Incident Task Force continues to investigate.

New Mexico State Police started a pursuit around 11 a.m. after finding a man with outstanding warrants. Las Cruces Police were called out to help with the pursuit.

The 47-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside his car. He was shot at least once. Police took him into custody and airlifted him to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Officials say a Las Cruces Police Department officer fired a gun. The officers involved in this incident are now on administrative leave. City officials say that is standard procedure.

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting just outside of Las Cruces Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department tells ABC-7 this is happening at Holman Road and Arroyo Road.

"Las Cruces police and area law enforcement personnel are investigating a shooting that took place on the East Mesa near Holman Road and Arroyo Road. Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided when it is available." Dan Trujillo

New Mexico State Police were also seen at the scene.

ABC-7 is working to get more details. This is a developing story.