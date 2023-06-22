Woman charged in Uber driver’s death had previous brushes with the law

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned the 48-year-old woman charged with murder in the death of El Paso Uber driver Daniel Piedra had previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Court records from Monroe County in Kentucky show Phoebe Copas had a number of domestic disputes in Tomkinsville, including second degree assault charges. Police records show Copas and her husband were involved in a domestic violence incident in which Copas got a .380 pistol out of her purse, and struck her husband in the head with it. Her husband was also charged in the case, and it was eventually dismissed.

ABC-7 also learned Copas has an active case against her for failure to repay a bank loan. South Central Bank filed a lawsuit against Copas, for her failure to repay a loan in the amount of $14,195.00.

Copas is charged with killing 52-year-old Daniel Piedra on June 16, on U.S. 54 Near Loop 375. Copas allegedly told police she shot Piedra in the back of the head as he drove her to Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend.

Investigators believe Copas panicked, believing Piedra was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico. Police found no evidence to substantiate that claim.

Piedra died after five days in the hospital.

Copas is now charged with murder and is being held on $1,500,000 bond.