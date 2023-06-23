Cedar Creek Fire burning near Ruidoso, limited areas evacuated

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso is warning of a fire that recently started near Cedar Creek. Ruidoso Fire says about five acres are burning.

"There are 50 crews on the fire from all County agencies. Air attack is up and two drops have been made so far," village officials explained in a recent Facebook post.

Ruidoso Fire and Bonito Fire crews are still at the scene fighting the blaze.

The village says no mandatory evacuations are currently in place for the Cedar Creek fire.

"If people have voluntarily left their homes and need a place to go, ENMU-Ruidoso is currently open for anyone needing a place to go," a spokesperson stated.

Bonita Fire says there are active evacuations in place for Spring Canyon and Chance Loop, where the department said the fire first started.

"Please stay out of the area and respect all first responders headed to the scene," the department posted. "Multiple departments have responded and air resources have been ordered."

Officials say the Cedar Creek fire started as a grass fire around 12:30 p.m. Friday.