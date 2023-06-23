Family holds vigil for El Paso Uber driver killed by passenger

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans will gather Friday evening to pay tribute to the Uber driver who police say was shot by his passenger.

52-year-old Daniel J. Piedra Garcia died Wednesday after he was taken off life support.

A vigil for Piedra will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park. The community is invited to pay their respects.

Investigators said 48-year-old Phoebe Copas of Kentucky was riding in the Uber on her way to Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend on June 16 when she saw signs for Ciudad Juarez.

Police believed Copas thought she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico and shot Piedra.

The incident happened on US-54 near Loop 375. El Paso Police said the place on the highway where the shooting happened is not near a port of entry.

Police also said their investigation did not support that kidnapping was happening or that Piedra was planning to drive to a different location besides the casino.

Piedra was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and was placed on life support. His family decided to take him off of life support on Wednesday. He died shortly after.

Officials charged Copas with murder.

"It's devastating and it has wrecked us so much. It's something that shouldn't have happened and it's not fair. There's no reason why my uncle should have been put in this position, why our family was put in this position. No one should have to go through this," said Didi Lopez, Piedra's niece.