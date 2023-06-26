Congressman George Santos visits El Paso and tours CBP Processing Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- New York Congressman George Santos visited the Southern Border Monday, including a CBP Processing Center.

The embattled Republican insisted his visit was not part of a "political stunt," but rather to better understand the migrant situation.

The Republican, who represents New York's third Congressional District, said he met CBP agents to discuss to discuss immigration.

"This is me learning. This is me doing my part to get stuff done. I didn't get elected to go to Washington D.C. to do nothing but vote on messaging bills that do nothing for the American people. It's time that we bring change and this is a humanitarian issue," he said.

Santos said his district is being targeted by a South American organized crime group.

He said burglaries, car thefts and home invasions have continued to rise within his district.

Santos said all those apprehended by law enforcement officials had entered the country through the Southern Border seeking asylum. However, he didn't provide evidence to support this claim.

Rep. Santos was recently released on bond after pleading not guilty to 13 federal charges including wire fraud, theft of public funds, money laundering, and making materially false statements.

Additionally, Santos wasn't allowed to travel outside New York and Washington, D.C.

Rep. Santos was asked if he got special permission from pretrial services.

"I would not, I would not violate any conditions set forth. Yes, I am in full compliance and I am here legally," he said.