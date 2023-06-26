Fourth of July nears, Texas Rescue Patrol warns of ATV safety

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – According to Jamil Moutran, Chief of Texas Rescue Patrol, Fourth of July weekend usually brings an increase of injury to those riding ATV’s.

Moutran tells ABC-7 red sands, located in far east El Paso, is a popular area for off-roaders in El Paso and is usually filled with people ready to celebrate during the Fourth of July.

The Texas Rescue Patrol wants to remind the community of the dangers that can occur while riding.

Moutran said riders need to follow some tips like, wearing a helmet, being aware of your surroundings at all times, and staying hydrated.

He recommends getting ATV lessons beforehand to ensure your riding is as safe as possible.

Moutran said the Fourth of July also brings added challenges for first responders if riders get hurt or lost in the desert.

“We have to try to locate you and then we need to try to get to you. Right. So we have side by sides and we have trucks and everything, but it's still a challenge for us to reach you because the sand is soft, particularly this time of the year, because the moisture has evaporated, meaning that the sand is very loose. It's like powdered sugar out there,” said Moutran.

Click here to sign up for the organization's ATV safety course.