Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho student murders case

(CNN) — Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in the city of Moscow last fall, according to a court document filed Monday.

The filing says that the state “has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances” to stop it from considering the death penalty.

“Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” the filing states.

It will continue to “review additional information as it is received” and reserves the right to amend or withdraw the notice, according to the filing.

CNN has reached out to Kohberger’s attorneys for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.

