A human smuggling pursuit ends in a rollover crash in West El Paso

Published 6:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- A human smuggling pursuit ends in a rollover crash in West El Paso, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

It happened at the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Executive Blvd. 

Officials say the pursuit began on I-10 eastbound and ended in a crash at Paisano Dr. and Executive Blvd.

According to a TXDPS spokesperson, 3 migrants suffered injuries including the driver and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A total of 5 people where in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

Officials say they were turned over to Border Patrol.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

