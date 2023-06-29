Two months after his murder, this El Paso man’s family is still looking for answers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Exactly two months after the death of a slain El Paso man, his family is still anxiously searching for answers.

Back on April 29th, El Paso Police officers were called out to a Northeast neighborhood after a vehicle crashed into a front yard. The driver, 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil, had been shot and was rushed to the hospital, but died.

Mergil leaves behind a young daughter and a wife. Loved ones described Mergil as "the best father" and a loving person who "lit up a room."

Mergil's family members are still haunted by his unexpected death. They told ABC-7 they have been living a nightmare since his passing.

"It’s still surreal. I think all of us talk to each other and we are still waiting for Daniel to come through the door. We are waiting for him to say it’s not true. We saw him, we said goodbye to him at the funeral home and for some reason, it still doesn’t seem real. And I know it’s because he doesn’t have justice. We don’t have peace," said Elena Mergil, the victim's aunt.

The family said they have received very little information from police about the status of the investigation and little to no updates about leads. They said they have received most information from news outlets.

"We hear little tidbits from the internet, from people in the Northeast. We call them (EPPD) and tell them. And they are like 'Oh, it’s not very big.' And we call them back, 'Oh we are still looking into it.'"

Months after the deadly shooting, the family desires peace and closure.

“We need answers, we need to know what happened. We need to know why it happened. What made you so angry that you had to shoot an innocent person who has a family? You are destroying our family," said Mergil.

Police believe Mergil may have been shot near the 6100 block of Ameen Dr. near a U-Haul storage facility. A few weeks ago, investigators made the murder the Crime of the Week to find new leads.

The family said they want to forgive, but can't since those responsible haven't come forward.

"You have that luxury to turn yourself in and you get to see your family. We never will," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477.