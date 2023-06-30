Las Cruces names interim Police Chief

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces has appointed its new Interim Chief of Police, Jeremy Story. His first day is July 1.

Story steps into the role as Chief Miguel Dominguez retires, effective June 30. Dominguez had served Las Cruces for 20 years. He'd been appointed chief in November of 2020.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Jeremy Story and have full confidence that he’ll successfully and honorably lead the Las Cruces Police Department until we find our next Chief,” Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili said.

The department named Story Deputy Chief of Operations in October 2022. He has worked for LCPD since 2007 when he graduated as valedictorian from the 38th Academy. Story has also overseen the Academy, SWAT team, Gang Unit, Traffic Unit, and the Honor Guard during his time of service. Story also holds a Bachelor's degree in criminal justice from NMSU.