One person receives minor injuries, rescued by El Paso Fire Search and Rescue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire Search and Rescue crews were alerted to a hiker in need of medical assistance in the Franklin Mountains.

It happened around noon Sunday at Sneeds Quarry in Tom Mays Park.

The man received minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

First responders urge hikers to bring a basic first aid kit, make sure friends and family know your hiking plans and agree on a check in time, check the weather, and wear the proper gear.

They also say to take a minimum of two quarts of water per person per day.