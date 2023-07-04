Joey Chestnut eats 62 hot dogs for 16th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest title after competition was delayed

Update: The contest was back on after a postponement due to weather.

Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest for a record 16th time

BROOKLYN, New York (KVIA) -- The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a famous 4th of July tradition. Unfortunately this year, the men's competition was canceled last minute due to bad weather.

The women's competition had already finished and a winner had already been crowned. Miki Sudo won the women's title, eating 39 and a half hot dogs.

When it came to the more popular men's competition, however, rain and lightning caused organizers to call of the contest and clear the stage.

World record holder Joey Chestnut was set to compete to add yet another trophy to his shelf.