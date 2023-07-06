Coming face to face with the shooter: Victims’ families prepare to address El Paso gunman again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Family members finally got the chance to speak directly to Cielo Vista Walmart shooter, Patrick Crucius, in Wednesday’s federal sentencing hearing.

This comes after nearly four years since the shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people and injured several others.

Day one was an extremely emotional day for the victims' families as they faced Crucius in court, many preparing to do the same Thursday.

Crusius appeared in a navy blue jumpsuit, with hands shackled to his waste, messy hair, and a clean-shaven face.

About a dozen family members went up one by one and said their peace.

One Walmart shooting victim, Genesis Davila, expressed her feelings saying, "I want you dead... I hate you so much, hell has a special place for you."

Impact statements will continue Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

Stay with KVIA for the latest updates.