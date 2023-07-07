Damaged lithium-ion batteries cause an apartment fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --- A pack of damaged lithium-ion batteries is believed to have caused an apartment fire Wednesday in Las Cruces.

It happened at 1900 N. Solano drive just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Fire officials, residents say a bedroom was on fire. Firefighters discovered several lithium-ion batteries, connected as a pack was on fire. Firefighters removed the battery pack from the apartment and submerged the batteries in water.

One person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters.

Fire officials say the pack of batteries is the cause of the fire.